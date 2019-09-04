Blanca Lapizco-Encinas will advance a comprehensive diversity and inclusion model for Rochester Institute of Technology’s engineering college as part of the academy’s leadership development program to help under-represented STEM faculty attain leadership roles in universities.

Lapizco-Encinas, a faculty member at RIT, was named a Fellow in the inaugural cohort of the I Aspire Leadership Academy. The leadership program aims to help STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds attain leadership roles at colleges and universities. The program, part of the Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative, helps address the national need to broaden diversity and increase inclusion in science, technology, engineering and math fields and within higher education leadership.

Lapizco-Encinas, a professor of biomedical engineering in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, will begin service with the organization in September and will continue in her teaching and research roles at RIT.

Lapizco-Encinas has been with the university since 2012 and is an expert in lab-on-chip devices and dielectrophoresis — an application to separate and analyze particles in biofluids using the novel devices. She has numerous academic and community achievements, most notably as director of the Microscale Bioseparations Laboratory at RIT, editor-in-chief of the journal Electrophoresis and councilor for the American Electrophoresis Society.

