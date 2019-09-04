The Dansville Police Department confirms that the girl has been found, unharmed

A 16-year-old girl who was the subject of a search by the Dansville Police has been found safe.

Shortly before 6 p.m., an alert from New York State indicated that the Missing Child Alert has been cancelled. The Dansville Police Department has confirmed to News10NBC that Jasmine Corbin has been located safe and unharmed.

Dansville Police said Jasmine Corbin had been last seen on Main Street in the Village of Dansville at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Brockport Police Department aided in the search.