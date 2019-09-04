Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 20 will hold a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Highland Park, 1440 South Ave.
The ceremony will honor all men and women who sacrificed their lives and are missing and unaccounted for while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Visit vva20.org for information.
Vietnam Veterans to hold candlelight vigil
