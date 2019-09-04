The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Oct. 12 at Frontier Field in Rochester to raise awareness about the disease.

Participants of the 1- or 3-mile walk will learn about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Those affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia will be honored through the Promise Garden ceremony.

Registration is required. Visit alz.org/walk for information.