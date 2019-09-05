The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.
The menu for Sept. 9-13 includes:
Sept. 9: Caesar-marinated bone-in pork chops with rice and vegetables.
Sept. 10: Lancaster-stuffed peppers.
Sept. 11: Chef Preston’s chicken victor.
Sept. 12: Vegetable lasagna. Lunch and Learn — The Wonderful World of Podcasts.
Sept. 13: Thai beef tips over noodles and vegetables.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
