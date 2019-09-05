Society for Chamber Music in Rochester will open its 43rd season with Brahms’ “Clarinet Quintet” at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The chamber music concert and wine tasting will feature an inside look of the repertoire at 3:30 p.m. with artistic directors and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Juliana Athayde and Erik Behr.

Brahms’ “Clarinet Quintet” is the opening work, featuring Eastman School of Music’s new professor of clarinet, Michael Wayne. He joins the Rochester community after years with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“We begin our 43rd season featuring one of the greatest chamber works ever written, alongside a rarely heard gem for the same instrumentation that has been ignored for far too long,” Athayde and Behr said.

Hans Gal was forced out of his posts in Germany at the start of World War II, due to his Jewish ancestry. Since his musical tastes shifted to favoring more avant-garde compositions after the war, his Austro-German sense of tonality was considered old-fashioned.

“Hans Gal is a somewhat unfamiliar composer, but his works are finally receiving the performances they deserve,” Athayde and Behr said.

Gal studied composition for two years with a close friend of Brahms. The audience can listen for his love of Brahms, Schubert and Bach while listening to his piece from 1977.

In between the two quintets, SCMR will perform Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade” and introduce Willna Finck, the newest member of RPO’s first violin section.

Free wine tastings will be available at intermission. Visit chambermusicrochester.org for tickets.