Today is the day, Thursday, Sept. 5! As I shared in Webster Central School District’s back to school newsletter recently, “back to school” may just be one of my favorite phrases ever! Throughout the next week, I have the privilege of visiting each of our 11 schools to welcome your children to another school year. Truly, I am excited to spend another year learning alongside them and closely working with all of you, true partners in our children’s education. One Webster staff is ready to start another memorable year together.

Beginning this school year, Webster CSD students at all 11 schools will experience new start and end times. New hours for all middle and high schools are 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and for elementary schools, 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Plank North and Klem North will be 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Webster CSD spent the last year communicating the details of this positive change for the One Webster community. In addition, WonderCare Webster, CSD’s new before- and after-school program, will open its doors this fall as a way to help ease the transition to new start times for WCSD families as the district shifts to an earlier start time for elementary schools and a later start time for secondary schools.

Please visit websterschools.org/wondercare for more information. Your continued support and patience are appreciated as our district adapts to new start times at all schools.

As a reminder, many aspects of the 2016 capital improvement project that was approved by WCSD voters two years ago will continue to be worked on throughout the 2019-20 school year, including the construction of a new Spry Middle School cafetorium. You’ll surely notice big changes as you drive by this 100-year-old village jewel that is being added to in order to accommodate a new state-of-the-art cafeteria/performing arts center, with a targeted completion date of fall 2020. Webster Thomas High School is also experiencing a construction zone of its own with the expansion of a state-of-the-art media center. Construction there will also continue throughout this school year. These are transformative projects within our district, along with even more to come from both the 2016 and more recently approved 2018 capital improvement projects.

On behalf of our dedicated faculty and staff, thank you for partnering with us every year on the education of our children.