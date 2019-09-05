Webster Schools opened on Thursday, Sept. 5, and we need to watch our speeds — especially in school zones around town.

The Webster Police Department has put extra attention in areas around school zones to remind motorists to slow down in these lower speed zones when school is in session. Please be aware of the flashing bus lights and stopped school buses since we are all out of practice since school closed in June.

With the opening of the schools, our two Webster Police school resource officers will also be returning to the schools. Officer Herrle and Officer Johnson will resume their duties inside the schools mentoring students in any way they can help. We are again thankful to the Webster Central School District for this partnership, which helps the community to make Webster a better place to live and go to school.

Just a reminder that there are new start times for students this year and some students might be out to the bus stops a little earlier. Please make sure that you are mindful of your surroundings in your early morning commute.

The town board is aware that many residents are concerned and upset with speeding in their subdivisions. All summer long the Webster Police Department has been giving special attention to this issue (and writing many tickets!) all over town, but they cannot be everywhere. We all must take it upon themselves to follow the posted speed limits in town, and especially in the subdivisions where children’s safety is a major concern.

Let’s make this a great, fun and safe school year for students, teachers and bus drivers.

Electronics recycling event

There will be an electronics recycling event held in Webster on Saturday, Sept. 14. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Xerox, 800 Phillips Road, Webster. It is made possible with support from state Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Mark Johns, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and the Sunnking Inc. electronics recycling company. No appointments are necessary and your patience while dropping off items is greatly appreciated.

Household hazardous waste collection

The Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, the town of Webster and the town of Penfield joined forces to hold an appointment-only household hazardous waste collection. This collection will take place at the Webster Highway Department, 1005 Picture Parkway, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most HHW — paint, flammables and other chemicals from home-use — is safe when used and stored properly. When they become unwanted and are disposed of improperly, these household wastes can become environmental hazards.

To ensure safety and reduce waiting times, appointments are required at all HHW collections. Appointments for this HHW collection will be accepted until Sept.13. To schedule an appointment, Webster residents should call (585) 872-1443 (Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Fridays, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and Penfield residents should call (585) 340-8710 (Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), or go online to monroecounty.gov. This household hazardous waste collection is open to all Monroe County residents. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

Up to 30 gallons of the following materials will be accepted per appointment at no charge:

Oil-based and latex paint (for one-third gallon or less of latex paint): discard lid, add kitty litter, let dry, place can in trash.

Wood stain and preservatives.

Automotive fluids: antifreeze; brake, power steering and transmission fluids.

Pesticides and fertilizers.

Flammable products: gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers and solvents.

Household cleaners: liquid soaps and waxes, drain cleaners, etc.

Driveway sealer.

Pool and photo chemicals.

Rechargeable — nickel-cadmium batteries — button batteries.

Mercury: thermometers, thermostats.

Syringes/sharps: safely packaged.

Please do not bring used motor oil and vehicle batteries (contact service station or retailer); pharmaceutical wastes, propane tanks (permanent HHW facility only), cans with dried paint (if it rattles when shaken, remove lid and place in trash), empty containers, everyday alkaline batteries, and glazing/spackle and joint compounds.

If residents are unable to take advantage of this one-day HHW collection, the county offers other collections throughout the year.

For more information, or for business waste disposal options, call DES at (585) 753-7600, option 3, or go online at monroecounty.gov.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068 or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.