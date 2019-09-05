Perinton Town Historian Bill Poray will present “Celebrating 40 Years at 18 Perrin Street” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Fairport Historical Museum, 18 Perrin St.

The Perinton Historical Society moved into the former Fairport Public Library 40 years ago. It was established in 1935 by a small group of women passionate about the history of their community.

Over the subsequent 84 years, the organization has grown to include over 500 members.

The building was designated locally as a landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places