Friendly Senior Living hosted a fundraising and back-to-school drive throughout August to benefit its community partners at Joy Community Church in Rochester.

Members and staff at Friendly Home raised $300 and collected over 1,700 school supplies for students at Rochester City School No. 25 whose families are served by Joy Community Church.

Friendly Home staff recently dropped off the supplies, ranging from backpacks to spiral notebooks, colored pencils, crayons and tissues.