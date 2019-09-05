Joy Gallery, 498 W. Main St., Rochester, is exhibiting still life photographs by local artists John Retallack on Saturdays until Sept. 27. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retallack used photographic techniques such as focus manipulation, electronic flash and multiple exposure. Props were found on the street, in junk shops and other nontraditional sources. Some images are described as crime scene photographs, although no crimes were committed.

Retallack taught photography at the School of Visual Arts NYC and Rochester Institute of Technology.