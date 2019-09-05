Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Laura DiCampli, of Naples, with felony criminal mischief.
Geneva Police have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of the city's 9/11 memorial.
Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Laura DiCampli, of Naples, with felony criminal mischief.
She is accused of vandalizing the 9/11 memorial on Long Pier with white spray paint last week. Police say she also vandalized a World War II memorial.
The monuments have since been cleaned up.
DiCampli is in the Ontario County Jail awaiting arraignment.