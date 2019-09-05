Allied Financial announces hires

Allied Financial Partners in Victor recently hired Kathy Coleman, of Greece; Aimee Cummings, of Irondequoit; Al Kunzwiler, of Spencerport; and Jake Sadwick, of Rochester.

Coleman brings over nine years of experience with multistate accounts to her role as payroll specialist. Cummings joins the firm as a financial planning coordinator.

As a staff accountant with the tax team, Kunzwiler will provide operational support to the accounting department. Sadwick will develop and deploy customized financial planning as an adviser.