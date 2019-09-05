Fiona Grace was returned to the shelter after seven years; her adopter could no longer keep her. Change is so hard for older cats.

Grace is pretty, super sweet and affectionate. She is chatty and asks for attention. It is unknown if she has lived with other pets before, so a quiet home would be best. She is on a diet and has lost weight.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.