A missing Wayne County man has been located. Troopers say Russell Hoeffner, 61, who has dementia was found in a ravine Thursday morning. He was tracked down by a state police bloodhound. He is being treated by EMTs at the scene.

UPDATE:

ORIGINAL:

State police are searching for a missing Wayne County man who suffers from dementia.

Russell Hoeffner, 61, was last seen near Canada Street and Dry Bridge Road in Red Creek around 3 p.m. Monday. About a half hour before, he was spotted looking for the family dog in a neighbor's yard on Main Street, according to state police.

Troopers say a family member discovered Hoeffner was gone when they got home from work and reported him around 9:30 p.m.

State police K-9 units and a helicopter are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at (585) 398-4100.