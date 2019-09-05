Russell Hoeffner, 61, was last seen near Canada Street and Dry Bridge Road in Red Creek around 3 p.m. Monday. Troopers say Hoeffner suffers from dementia. State police K-9 units and a helicopter are searching the area.

State police are searching for a missing Wayne County man who suffers from dementia.

Russell Hoeffner, 61, was last seen near Canada Street and Dry Bridge Road in Red Creek around 3 p.m. Monday. About a half hour before, he was spotted looking for the family dog in a neighbor's yard on Main Street, according to state police.

Troopers say a family member discovered Hoeffner was gone when they got home from work and reported him around 9:30 p.m.

State police K-9 units and a helicopter are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at (585) 398-4100.