“Earth, Wind and Fire,” the current exhibit at Wayne County Council for the Arts, 108 W. Miller St., Newark, is exploring variations of these elements, their properties and what they can do until Oct. 12.

The main gallery display is judged by Paul Martin, who holds local watercolor classes and has work hanging at The Art Stop in Penfield. He graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and previously ran an advertising business.

In the Chris Fayad Members Gallery, Kimberly Ferguson is exhibiting “Beauty in Decay: Silo City and Concrete Central.” Ferguson is a member of Wayne Arts and the Ontario County Arts Council, and exhibited photographs for both during juried and non-juried events.

Ferguson loves things that go bump in the dark. She finds abandoned buildings and ruins fascinating, wondering about their histories. She views photography as storytelling, and loves to hear and see different perspectives.

In 2015, Mark Maio introduced her to Silo City in Buffalo. This 6-acre area of abandoned industrial grain silos and elevators was transformed by owner Rick Smith into a cultural center for artists, musicians, photographers and history buffs.

Wayne Arts will hold an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free.

Call (315) 331-4593, email info@waynearts.com or visit wayne-arts.com for information.