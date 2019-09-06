Troopers said 55-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe was a leader at the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the Adirondacks. Rowcliffe is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 during those three summers. He was at the camp during the summers of 2017-2019

A Boy Scout leader from Elba was arrested by state police following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Troopers said 55-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe was a leader at the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the town of Piercefield in the Adirondacks. He was at the camp during the summers of 2017-2019.

Rowcliffe is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 during those three summers.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rowcliffe was arraigned in Piercefield Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail bond. More charges are pending against him.

If anyone has information about this case or believes they know a victim or could be a victim themselves, they are asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.