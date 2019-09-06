Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, will participate in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day to offer free admission on Sept. 21.

Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity when museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Getting a ticket requires an email address. Each ticket provides free admission for two people and must be obtained in advance through the Smithsonian magazine website or a link provided at gcv.org.

In addition to the regular programming, the museum will have extra activities throughout the day for visitors of all ages and interests. One offering will be a shape-note sing, a method of choral a cappella singing that uses shapes to designate different notes. No experience is needed to join; all are welcome to give shape-note singing a try.

Around the Historic Village, guests will find tastings of various baked goods like Irish soda bread, as well as demonstrations of dying with natural botanicals and brewing at the authentic 19th-century Grieves Brewery. The base ball season is still in full swing at Silver Base Ball Park, where a double-header is on the schedule.

For the younger crowd, the John L. Wehle Gallery will host a story hour all about dogs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Gallery will have Guiding Eyes for the Blind visiting with puppies in training to be guiding eye dogs, plus interested visitors can learn how to become a puppy trainer themselves.

In addition to kid-friendly food specials at the museum’s Depot restaurant, guests can snack on homemade fresh-baked, hand-twisted pretzels from the “pretzel lady” or grab a loaf of fresh bread to take home at the Toll House bread cart in the afternoon. Visitors can see the oxen at work in the field and a round of 19th-century games like stilts and graces in the Village Square.

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be open an extra hour on Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Rochester Museum & Science Center and George Eastman Museum also offer free admission passes through the Smithsonian magazine website.