ALBANY — There's a winner in the contest to select a new New York State License plate.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced the winning plates as plate 5. This plate will feature Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty in the bottom corners of the design with the word "Excelsior" in the middle of the images.

The DMV sent out a poll and took votes on five different designs for the new plate design.

The new plates will become available on April 1.

The new plates have been the source of controversy — not so much for the design choices as for the $25 fee for many drivers to upgrade their plates to the new version. New York drivers with the current blue and yellow plates that are less than 10 years old can keep those plates without having to pay the fee, but those with the white and blue version will be forced to upgrade next year.