Visitor numbers and direct visitor spending reach new highs in New York state

The number of visitors to New York state — and their spending — broke new records last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. The state’s official 2018 tourism statistics revealed a continued trend of upward tourism growth — an all-time high of nearly 253 million visitors last year. That was an increase of nearly 10 million (3.7 percent) from the previous year. Overall, tourism has increased 24.5 percent over the past eight years.

“New York State’s significant investments in tourism coupled with the efforts of tourism partners all across the state make for an unstoppable combination,” said Ross Levi, state executive director of tourism. “These historic numbers are evidence that our strategic efforts are succeeding like never before in positioning New York State as the ultimate vacation destination for visitors from around the world.”

This record visitation to New York generated an increase of more than $4 billion in direct spending, and tourism overall yielded an economic impact that exceeded $100 billion for the fifth-straight year.

New York continues to see the development of new tourism attractions, hotel offerings and year-round visitor experiences that have helped pave the way for these record-setting tourism statistics, the governor reported.

One example: The Great New York State Fair that this year broke its attendance record for the fourth year in a row. Last year’s attendance of 1,279,101 was surpassed on the last of its 13-day run.

"The Fair is a celebration of the state — especially upstate New York — and it represents our spirit and what we have to offer," stated Cuomo.

Looking at the 14-county Finger Lakes region, travelers spent $3.2 billion in 2018. Spending at restaurants accounted for 31 percent, while lodging comprised 25 percent. Monroe and Onondaga counties (home to Rochester and Syracuse, respectively) produced the highest percentages of the region’s tourism tax base, at 34.5 percent and 29 percent respectively. Tompkins and Ontario counties came close to generating the same amount in tourism taxes last year, each generating about $30 million.

At Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, Christen Smith, marketing and communications director, said tourism is going in an upward direction with more growth expected in 2020. Smith mentioned the increase anticipated with the opening of two new lakefront hotels in Canandaigua: The Lake House on Canandaigua, a redevelopment of the former Inn on the Lake; and The Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort. Both developments are set to open next year.

Smith said the Finger Lakes region has tremendous diversity going for it, which attracts visitors with everything from big upscale hotels on the lakes, to cozy bed and breakfasts in the rural areas — offering something for everyone.

The tourism statistics were provided by Tourism Economics, an internationally recognized travel data firm that uses a specific impact analysis model for New York state. The data is used worldwide by governments, universities, and public and private sector organizations. The model follows the flow of sales through the economy to the generation of GDP, employment, wages and taxes.