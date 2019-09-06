The Perinton Historical Society, 18 Perrin St., Fairport, will host a house tour, “West by West by Woodlawn,” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 featuring seven homes in the neighborhoods of West Avenue, West Street and Woodlawn Avenues.

These houses include the Queen Anne-style home of children’s book author and illustrator Ellen Stoll Walsh, who has lived in this residence since 1974.

At one point, the foundation was compromised and the turret started to pull away from the walls of the house. Once those structural repairs were completed, other exterior and interior work began.

The original front porch rails previously were replaced with inappropriate wrought iron. The front steps and rails were restored to an original look, as was the rear porch. Five years ago, the exterior colors were changed.

All of the interior woodwork was stripped and refinished. The attic was converted to a studio for the author. A previous owner replaced a rear staircase that met the front staircase at the landing with a small powder room. Significant plaster repairs were completed. Future plans include re-landscaping the yard. The property also has a large carriage barn.

The tour is free to all members. Call (585) 223-3989 or visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org for information.