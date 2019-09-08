A woman was arrested for two separate thefts from stores in the Eastview Mall in Victor on Friday.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Eastview Mall when a vehicle involved in a larceny from earlier in the week was spotted.

Layshawn Thomas, 26, of Rochester was charged with grand larceny for stealing more than $7,000 worth of eyeglasses and frames from the LensCrafters located in the Macy's store in the mall on Wednesday.

Deputies are also charging Thomas and Tara Oldfield-Parker, 26, of Rochester with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair are accused of working together to steal over $650 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret.

Thomas was transported to the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention.

Oldfield-Parker was issued an appearance ticket.