Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies charged Norman Snyder, 60, of Shortsville, with possession of heroin after a vehicle stop late Saturday night in Victor. Deputies said Snyder was moving from his lane unsafely while driving along Interstate 490. After a roadside investigation, deputies said Snyder was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Snyder was taken to Ontario County Jail where he was to be arraigned.