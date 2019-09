Deborah Ilic will present a “Medicare 101” seminar at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the American Legion Post 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra.

This public session will cover Medicare Advantage versus Medicare Supplement plans, drug coverage and how the “doughnut hole” works, when to sign up and when to change plans, and what to focus on when choosing a plan.

Ilic is a sales agent specializing in Medicare solutions.