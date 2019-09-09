Jackie Spiegel from the Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association will join artists, crafters and vendors at the Heritage Square Fall Festival from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Ontario. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in finding out about the value of a family keepsake can bring up to two items for evaluation. The $3 per item fee will go to the Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road.

The annual craft and vendor show will feature photography, jewelry, alpaca products, baskets, and handknit and sewn items, along with floral products and home decor.

Commercial vendors will offer books, clothing, cosmetics and kitchen products. Herm and Mary Jane Auch will sign and sell their books throughout the day. Vendors donated items for a raffle.

Kids can try their skill at cornhole, the pumpkin toss and other fall-related games. Ponies will be available for rides after Pony Bingo closes at noon.

The Emerging Artist tent will be open for craft opportunities. Chili, hot dogs and pie can be purchased starting at 11 a.m., as well as baked goods at 9 a.m. Guided tours will start at 11 a.m. and the museum’s gift shop will be open.

Admission is free. Fees apply for guided tours, pony rides, antique appraisals and food.