The Dalai Java, 157 S. Main St., Canandaigua, will hold an open mike from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 with guest reader Celeste Lawson, of Buffalo.

Lawson is a poet, dancer and musician. She managed a dance troupe, represented the city of Buffalo and was a backup singer for funk artist Rick James.

At the Open Mic is held on the first Thursdays of the month. Call 716-830-8938, or email stachu14512@yahoo.com or scottwwilliams@mail.com for information.