The Dimitri House fall euchre tournament will start at noon on Sept. 21 at VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Road, Fairport.

Sign-in opens at 11:30 p.m. The tournament costs $25 per player and includes lunch. Prizes will go to the top three.

Bring a nonperishable food item for the cupboard. Call (585) 325-1796 for information.