David Morabito Sr., of Morabito Law Office in East Rochester, was named to the 2019 Upstate New York Super Lawyers in criminal defense.
The Super Lawyers selection process involves nominations, independent research and peer evaluation. Only 5% of attorneys are selected to this listing.
This rating allows consumers and attorneys a resource for those seeking legal counsel.
East Rochester attorney among Super Lawyers
