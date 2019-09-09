Lawrence Timmons has been indicted in connection with a 1988 homicide in Missouri

A grand jury in Missouri has indicted a former Town of Perinton employee in a 30-year-old cold case.

On Friday, a Lawrence County Grand Jury indicted 65-year-old Lawrence Timmons, currently of Pierce City, Missouri, on a murder charge. He was already behind bars in Missouri on unrelated charges.

Back in 1988, Cynthia Smith was reported missing after she was last seen in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. Her body was located in a Pierce City cemetery soon after, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office re-opened the cold case after being contacted by a private investigation firm who had received new information.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Timmons lived in Perinton from 2004 to 2014. He was a part-time employee for the town for less than five months.

"In early 2014, using falsified information, Mr. Timmons applied for employment at the Town of Perinton," the Town of Perinton said in a statement Monday. "He was hired in May of 2014 as a part time Park Guard working approximately 12 hours per week. He resigned his position in September of 2014. Mr. Timmons’ employment records indicate that during his tenure he had no employment issues."

Investigators in Monroe County say there is no evidence that Timmons was involved in any criminal cases in the county.

Timmons remains in the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.