The town of Gates and Gates Lions Club recently honored club charter member Mel Love by planting a pear tree and installing a stone plaque in Gates Lions Park.

Love joined Gates Lions in 1950, when it was known as the Gates-Chili Lions Club. Its first meeting was held on June 28, 1950, at the Melody Lane Restaurant off West Avenue in Rochester.

In 1965, the club grew large enough to split into the Gates Lions and Chili Lions clubs.

Love founded his jewelry business, Love’s Jewelers, in 1948. He was one of the first tenants when Westgate Plaza opened at Chili Avenue and Howard Road in Gates.

As a club member, Love earned the Robert J. Uplinger and Melvin Jones Fellowship awards. He received the Dandy Lion Award — which goes to an active member by the club president for assistance during the presidential year — in 2003 and 2009.

Love joined the Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce in 1994 and received the Precedence Award for outstanding service and dedication to the Chamber in 1997.