InterVol, a nonprofit humanitarian relief organization, is seeking donations after Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the Bahamas. Thousands are left without clean water, food and electricity.

Requested items are new soap, detergent, shampoo, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, baby diapers and feminine hygiene products. Emergency shelters need new waterproof and plastic sheeting and tarps.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during regular business hours until Sept. 20.

Canandaigua: Constellation Brands, 235 N. Bloomfield Road.

East Rochester: Family First Federal Credit Union, 375 Fairport Road; and Van Bortel Ford, 71 Marsh Road.

Greece: Family First Federal Credit Union, 1110 Long Pond Road.

Henrietta: Family First Federal Credit Union, 1225 Jefferson Road.

Hopewell: Finger Lakes Community College, Student Life Center, 3324 Marvin Sands Drive.

Macedon: Van Bortel Chevy, 1338 Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Penfield: Family First Federal Credit Union, 2520 Browncroft Blvd.

Rochester: Bishop Kearney High School, 125 S. Kings Highway; LeChase Construction, 205 Indigo Creek Drive; Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women, 1437 Blossom Road; Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave.; Rochester Regional Health, Riedman Campus, 100 S. Kings Highway; St. John Fisher College, Office of Safety and Security, 3690 East Ave.; Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road; Van Bortel Subaru, 4211 W. Henrietta Road; and WHAM 13, 4225 W. Henrietta Road.

Victor: Constellation Brands, 207 Highpoint Drive; and Van Bortel Subaru, 6327 state Route 96.

Webster: Family First Federal Credit Union, 850 Ridge Road.