Wayne County Council for the Arts will host a miniature painting party from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St.

Artists ages 12 and older will create a 4-by-4 miniature painting, with step-by-step guidance from Elaine Liberio, at this fundraiser for Wayne Arts.

The class costs $35. Supplies are included. Call (315) 331-4593, visit wayne-arts.com or stop by Wayne Arts, 108 W. Miller St., Newark, from noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays to register.

For information, email liberioart@rochester.rr.com or text (315) 945-2374.