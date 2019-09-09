Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Canandaigua, will host an artist meet-and-greet with Steve BonDurant from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

BonDurant started painting outdoors in 1999 studying under Don Stone on Monhegan Island, Maine, and in France and Italy. He uses Stone’s method of warm complementary underpainting with the Gruppe palette of warm and cool primary colors.

After graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology, BonDurant started a commercial art career in graphic design, illustration, package design and branding.

Refreshments will be served during the free reception.