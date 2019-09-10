Another Democrat has thrown her hat in the ring for the right to challenge Rich Funke for a New York State Senate seat.

On Tuesday, Samra Brouk declared her intention to run for the New York's 55th Senate District.

Brouk graduated from Pittsford-Mendon High School and then served in the US Peace Corps.

On Monday, it was revealed that Jen Lunsford was also seeking the Democratic nomination. Lunsford ran against Funke, a Republican, in 2018, losing by about 3,700 votes.

The 55th District includes portions of Monroe and Ontario counties. In Monroe County, it includes the towns of East Rochester, Mendon, Penfield, Perinton, Pittsford, Rush and part of the City of Rochester; in Ontario County, it includes the towns of Bristol, Canadice, East Bloomfield, Naples, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor and West Bloomfield.