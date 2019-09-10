Vince Ercolamento and the Higher Ground Quintet will open the fall Concerts on Park season with pianist John Nyerges at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., Rochester.

Ercolamento will perform the saxophone with Peter Chwazik on bass, Paul Mastriani on drums, Nyerges on piano and Joe Chiappone on guitar.

Now in its 16th year, Concerts on Park hosts local artists for a night of music sponsored by Coffee Connection. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with a $25 family maximum.