Downtown Canandaigua will celebrate fall with various activities ranging from beer and wine walks to Social Saturdays and a festival.

The historic shopping district will offer classes and workshops, demonstrations, walking tours, games, live music, and a farmers market for Social Saturdays on Sept. 14 and Oct. 5-12.

Breweries and wineries will offer samples at various merchant locations from 4 to 7 p.m. for the Beer Walk on Sept. 14 and Wine Walk on Oct. 5. Participants can purchase their $20 beer glass or $10 wine glass in front of 120 S. Main St.

The Autumn Art Walk will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and Fall Into Canandaigua is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Visit downtowncanandaigua.com for information.