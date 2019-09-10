Fairport Federal Credit Union and Finger Lakes FCU intend to merge in the fourth quarter of 2019. FFCU will operate as a division of FLFCU.

The proposal will go to FFCU members this November for an official vote and is subject to approval from federal regulators.

“We will maintain our name, staff, current location and hours,” said Fran Mahan, FFCU board president. “Our membership will be offered new products, reward features and services not currently available.”

The merger will create one credit union serving 20,000 members across the region, including Monroe, Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties. The credit unions hold $170 million in assets.