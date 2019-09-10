Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester, will host 20 ceramic artists from 14 states for the fifth annual Flower City Pottery Invitational on Oct. 10-13.

The celebration of contemporary clay will feature an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11, pottery exhibitions and sale, demonstrations, workshops, and talks by the visiting artists.

Curators and local ceramicists Richard Aerni, Matt Metz, Peter Pincus and Shoko Teruyama selected this year’s artists for their mastery of craft, the unique properties of their work and their appreciation of the community fostered by the event.

“It is extremely rare to be exposed to the work of so many top ceramic artists from across the country in one setting,” said Janice Gouldthorpe, executive director of Flower City Arts. “We are excited to bring these artists to our Rochester community for a rich cultural experience. People from all across our region are invited to come and view the art, and hear from the artists about their artistic methods.”

Andrea Denniston, Kenyon Hansen, Tom Jaszczak and Sean O’Connell will hold workshops on Oct. 10-11 to explore the creative process and techniques used by the artists. Tickets range from $35-$40 and need to be purchased in advance.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, will feature free demonstrations and talks, as well as the exhibition and sale of over 2,000 works of art. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. Admission is free.

Virtual shopping appointments are available for those unable to attend. These run from 8 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 with the purchase of a $20 opening night ticket. Call (585) 271-5183 or email ceramicstudio@rochesterarts.org for information.

Tickets to the preview sale and opening reception cost $20. Visit rochesterarts.org for information.