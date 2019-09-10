Stephen Sheflin recently joined Armbruster Capital Management Inc. in Pittsford as chief investment officer.

Sheflin will be responsible for all aspects of the investment function, including portfolio management, trading, research and risk management.

He brings over 25 years of investment experience to the role. He previously worked as a portfolio manager and senior quantitative analyst at Federated Investors, as well as portfolio manager, quantitative analyst and equity trader at Clover Capital Management.

Sheflin earned a Master of Science in finance from the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Rochester Institute of Technology.