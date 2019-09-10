ROCHESTER — The lawyer for the local aspiring teen journalist accused of stealing a police car says she is "optimistic" a plea deal will be reached.

Geoffery Rogers, 17, appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney, former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio.

Astacio said they're trying to work out a deal with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. She said he should already be considered a youthful offender and she's looking to have the most serious charges against him reduced.

Rogers was charged with grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, menacing, and false reporting of an incident.

He is accused of stealing an unmarked police car out of the police lot on Mt. Read Boulevard then later threatening a man with a BB gun in a confrontation at a gas station.

Rogers' attorney said Assistant District Attorney Daniel Strollo has already brought up the possibility of offering a deal for lesser charges.

"This is a child," Astacio said. "Children do childlike things, unfortunately, so I'm really optimistic. I have a lot of faith in Mr. Strollo. I have a lot of faith in the district attorney's office doing the right thing in this instance because they can."

Rogers has become a familiar face in Rochester for his "Geoffery Show Live" online news reports, which turned him into a friend for many local police officers.

Rogers is due back in court next month.