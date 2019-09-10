Sage Rutty & Co. invites the community to participate in Sage Rutty University, a series of free workshops on various financial topics. Registration is open for the fall semester, which runs through Nov. 21.

Sage Rutty University was founded in 2012 when President Wayne Holly realized the need to extend the firm’s expertise to the region. The fall semester includes more than 40 classes on 15 topics focusing on financial wellness and retirement security.

Classes are held in the Sage Rutty Educational Center, 100 Corporate Woods, Brighton. Visit sageruttyuniversity.com to register.