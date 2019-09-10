Veterans Outreach Center recently hired Christopher Dunkin as director of risk management to focus on crisis mitigation for staff and clients, with a focus on suicide prevention.
Durkin is president of Blackhawk Security Management Group, and a retired combat vet of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.
Vet suicide rates increased 25.9% from 2005 to 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Since 1975, suicide prevention measures have been a focal point during the month of September in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.
Call (585) 546-1081 or visit veteransoutreachcenter.org for information.
VOC hires risk management director
Veterans Outreach Center recently hired Christopher Dunkin as director of risk management to focus on crisis mitigation for staff and clients, with a focus on suicide prevention.