Veterans Outreach Center recently hired Christopher Dunkin as director of risk management to focus on crisis mitigation for staff and clients, with a focus on suicide prevention.

Durkin is president of Blackhawk Security Management Group, and a retired combat vet of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

Vet suicide rates increased 25.9% from 2005 to 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Since 1975, suicide prevention measures have been a focal point during the month of September in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Call (585) 546-1081 or visit veteransoutreachcenter.org for information.