The 47th annual Coin Show & Sale presented by the Rochester Numismatic Association will run Nov. 3-4 in the Eisenhart Auditorium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Ave.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. The venue is handicapped-accessible and admission is free.

Call (585) 865-7992 or visit rochesternumismaticassociation.org for information.