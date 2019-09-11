The area 10 feet around a school bus is where children are in the most danger of being hit. Stop your car far enough from the bus to allow children the necessary space to safely enter and exit the bus.

Children walking to or from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings. This makes them more likely to take risks, ignore hazards or fail to look both ways when crossing the street. Children are unpredictable.

Leave for your destination a little earlier to avoid being rushed with the increased traffic and several stops of school buses. Concentrate on your driving when driving and be alert.

It is illegal and very dangerous to pass a stopped school bus when the large red lights located on top of the bus are flashing. Flashing lights mean the bus is picking up or discharging students. You must always stop for flashing red lights, even on divided and multilane highways and on school grounds. Also, you must stop whether you are approaching the school bus from the front or overtaking it from the rear. The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is $250-$400 and/or possibly 30 days in jail. Please drive with caution!

Deputy sheriffs Cameron Crisafulli, Christina Denniston, Nicholas Fera, David Geer, Megan King, Theodore Kugler, Matthew Lewellyn, Tyler Musclow, Zachary Scribner, Francesco Surace and Lucas Yonker graduated from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy. Kugler was the top student of the Academy class.

Deputies will be partnered with a field training officer for the next three months for further training before being released to work independently. A special thanks to the instructors from several agencies and particularly from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for their instructing expertise and efforts. The Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy is so successful because of the leadership of academy director David Christler, and the collaborative work of sheriffs and police chiefs in Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

Chief Deputy Sklenar and I will present a free Run, Hide, Fight training on Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. that is open for the public at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2801 Temple Road, Palmyra. The presentation is to prepare you on how to survive an active shooter threat.

In July 2019, 49 males and eight females were committed to the jail facility. There were 76 transports, 6,279 inmate meals served, and $60,771.09 collected from 25 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,925 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The jail facility boarded three inmates from sheriff’s offices in Ontario and Seneca counties, and secured 16 parole violators and 12 inmates ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 3,702 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 33 weapons and 63 other contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 108,986 miles on patrol, investigating 65 motor vehicle accidents in which 10 people were injured, five missing persons, 26 animal complaints, 418 minor crimes, 12 major crimes, nine fire investigations and 1,060 miscellaneous complaints. Deputies issued 203 traffic tickets and six DWIs, and made 89 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests plus 25 mental health arrests.

The Records Office registered 37 sex offenders, processed 78 requests for reports and conducted 34 records checks. The Pistol Permit Unit processed 20 pistol permit applications and 33 pistol permit amendments requiring a Brady Check. The Civil Office processed 115 legal papers and 114 Family Court orders, handled six evictions, received $179,064.41 and paid out $176,222.10 to creditors. This month, $17,751.92 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 24 people with DWI: four by Macedon PD, two by Newark PD, one by Palmyra PD, six by the Sheriff’s Office and 11 by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Matt Carr and Deputy Robert Mansell attended the Pepper Ball Instructor – Armorer Certification at the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Public Safety Training Facility. Nurses Bernice Miller and Lisa Santell attended a medical substance abuse training in Syracuse.

Maj. David Ambeau completed 25 years of service. I salute David for his service!

