The Hilton Central Schools Teachers Association presented its 2019 Teacher of the Year Award to Merton Williams Middle School math teacher Robert Berg at the annual staff convocation at Hilton High School.

Berg is described by staff and families as a gifted teacher who strives to reach all students and radiates happiness throughout his classroom.

He started teaching math courses at Merton Williams in 1997. His roles include math department liaison, school improvement team facilitator and union negotiations team member. Berg also served as interim assistant principal and elementary summer school principal.

Outside of the classroom, Berg facilitated the technology committee, served as a team leader and on numerous hiring committees, and hosted student teachers and student observers from local colleges. At the State Middle School Conference, Berg discussed “Teaming” and presented to assistant superintendents at BOCES on video coaching. He coached modified boys basketball for 11 years and modified cross-country for the past 11 years.

“Hilton is a great school district and a supportive community,” Berg said. “I am honored, humbled and appreciative of this distinguished award, and am so happy that my colleagues took the time and energy to acknowledge and nominate me.”

The finalists for this year’s award were Brad Helmer and Kent Smith from HHS, Berg and Janeen Pizzo from Merton Williams, Jen Roberts and Jen Sica from Northwood Elementary School, Mary McRae and Christy Neu from Quest Elementary School, and Carla Heise and Kathy Kittlinger from Village Elementary School.

Nominees must have more than five years of exceptional service to the district, active involvement in the Hilton community, and made a substantial impact on the lives of their students and colleagues.