Margaret Quackenbush, president and executive director of the Hochstein School, recognized violin instructor Pia Liptak with the 2019 Faculty Service Award at the all-faculty meeting.

Liptak, of Rochester, directs the HochStrings Adult Chamber Ensemble and is co-chair of the Hochstein string department.

“Pia joined our strings faculty in 2007, and it was clear immediately that she was a dedicated teacher for all ages of students and that she had a wonderful rapport with her students, who consistently win merit scholarships and hold leadership positions in our orchestras,” Quakenbush said. “The HochStrings Ensemble, which she founded, has developed a strong following and is a great example of the way that making music together connects people.”

The Faculty Service Award was first given in 1990 to recognize the contributions of outstanding faculty members to the work of Hochstein. Nominations are solicited from the entire faculty, from a list of those who completed at least five years of teaching at the school.

Liptak’s nominator said, “She is an inspiring teacher, mentor and musician. I find myself inspired by her pedagogy and catch myself using ‘Pia-isms’ in my own teaching. I aspire to be half the teacher and musician she is.”

Liptak has encouraged an understanding of music among children and students of all ages for more than three decades. In her native Denmark, she taught at the Odense Music School and served as concert manager for the Carl Nielsen Academy of Music.

Locally, she is the artistic director and concertmaster for Cordancia Chamber Orchestra. She was concertmaster of the University of Rochester Symphony Orchestra and the Fynske Sinfonietta, and a member of the Odense Symphony Orchestra.

Liptak earned degrees in violin and piano at the Carl Nielsen Academy of Music. She came to the U.S. as a Fulbright student in 1987, receiving her Doctor of Musical Arts in violin performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music.