Since the Industrial Development Agency is eager to give out tax breaks, how about giving them to homeowners in Ontario County rather than just privileged developers?

We could have an IDA (individual development account) lottery. Any homeowner who spends $5,000 or more on home improvements is entered into the lottery. Every September, 100 names are drawn, with the lucky homeowners receiving a $2,500 exemption from their local property taxes.

The total amount of exemptions would be just a fraction of the property tax exemptions granted to the three lakeshore developments: Pinnacle North, Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort and The Lake House on Canandaigua, and the IDA lottery tax exemptions would go to citizens who actually need them.

Such a lottery would incentivize home improvement in Canandaigua and indicate an awareness that many citizens, beyond just a few developers, make valuable contributions to the vitality of the community.

Bob Calman

Canandaigua