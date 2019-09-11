There is an electrical box that controls a traffic light at the corner of Titus Avenue and Culver Road in Irondequoit. It was beautifully painted by fifth grade students at Laurelton Pardee School.

The painting was facilitated by the town of Irondequoit with permission from Monroe County who owns these boxes. A great deal of preparation and effort went into this project whose purpose was to beautify the corner where previously duct tape and spray paint made for a pretty ugly sight.

For some reason, garage sale signs are being posted on the painting. This defeats the purpose of the project and detracts from the corner. Signs can be posted elsewhere on the corner. Posting on this artwork or any other artists’ work is rude and disrespectful.

Citizens of Irondequoit, please respect community artwork as you would any other piece of art, and do not post signs on painted boxes.