LYONS — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son in Wayne County has pleaded guilty.

Alberto Reyes' public defender confirmed to News 10NBC that Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the deaths Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

His public defender says Reyes will get 20 years on each count, running concurrently.

Sheriff Barry Virts and Wayne County District Attorney Michael Calarco were to hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m.

A possible plea deal was reported to be in the works in July.

Selena and Owen had disappeared from a Sodus farm back in May of 2018. Although Selena's body was found in the woods near the Sodus farm a week later, it was not until October that remains believed to be Owen's were found.